Klarna launches in US with Overstock.com as retail partner

Via the partnership, Overstock.com will use Klarna Checkout for mobile web guest purchases. Returning users that have shopped with Klarna can complete a purchase with just one tap. All that is required for a new mobile web guest user to complete the transaction is information like an email address and delivery address – a credit card number or additional registration information may not even be necessary to checkout.

If approved, the consumer has two weeks from the shipping date to pay, once the order is processed. This gives ample time for customers to receive the product before paying with their chosen payment method. Klarna achieves the same conversion rates on mobile as retailers typically see on desktop, while assuming both fraud and chargeback risk for merchants. Its integrated payments model enables Klarna to streamline the checkout process on desktop and mobile to eliminate friction and customize real-time dynamic credit offerings for consumers.