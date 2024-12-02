Klarna is one of the fastest-growing consumer ecosystems in the world, generating a shift away from credit cards and introducing flexible installment payments to help customers achieve financial inclusion and create a better lifestyle, especially for the underbanked population or those with no credit score.

The fintech’s latest feature will help UK customers to save time and manage all their online purchases more conveniently, by automatically consolidating important purchase information in the Klarna App.

Klarna will provide clients with a single dashboard to have access to all their purchase history, product details (including images and prices), order and delivery status, as well as package location and pickup details. the latest feature will eliminate the need to shift through multiple emails or track parcel information to find a certain order, across different delivery apps.





UK customers prefer home delivery

While recent information regarding the post-pandemic shopping behaviour of UK customers revealed that most of them (82%) still prefer home delivery, Gen Z and Millennials are now shifting to alternative delivery destinations to save money and time.

The younger demographic now chooses to have their parcels delivered to a grocery store, a postal office, or choose the click-and-collect alternative most online shopping platforms offer. These alternative delivery destinations are not only more cost-effective but also pay an important role in supporting the environment, which 25% of the UK shoppers take into account when choosing their delivery method.

However, tracking various parcels across multiple delivery companies could prove a cumbersome process for online shoppers, and this is the reason why Klarna is stepping up and offering a new service that eliminates the struggle.





Klarna addresses the cluttered landscape of online shopping

Klarna’s latest feature is part of the company’s strategy to address the cluttered and confusing space of online shopping and delivery apps. Customers can now shop at all stores through the app and explore exclusive deals and tailored shopping collections, as well as save times, and manage payments and returns. Furthermore, Klarna offers its popular interest-free Pay in 3 installment payment at all online shops, no matter if they are direct partners of the fintech or not.

To activate the service, consumers must connect their email accounts to their Klarna app. Once connected, the app identifies online purchase confirmation emails and imports all important data, including product images, prices, delivery tracking, shipping, and returns into the Klarna app. The feature is compatible with both Outlook and Gmail for a enhanced customer experience and easiness of use.