Klarna launches an AI-driven shopping feature

This feature enables users to shop by capturing images of desired products, which are then promptly accessible for purchase through the Klarna mobile app. The move comes in the context of a recent trend that sees multiple companies integrating AI into their offerings to enhance their market value while awaiting opportunities for initial public offerings.

Klarna's new feature possesses the capability to recognise more than 10 million products spanning categories such as clothing, home decor, and electronics. It also facilitates price comparisons, retailer information, and product reviews. According to Klarna officials, this technology does not permit the inclusion of individuals' faces or bodies in the images to address privacy concerns.

Similarities with Google's Lens

Google's Lens tool also provides search capabilities that combine images and text in searches. According to Klarna, there is a distinction between Klarna's Lens and Google, as Klarna's product was deliberately designed for shopping purposes and is intended for users to capture images of products they intend to purchase.

This shopping lens is currently accessible to consumers in several countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway.





Other developments from Klarna

Klarna offers consumers the option to make online purchases through its network of merchant partners and offers a Buy Now, Pay Later payment service.

In September 2023, Klarna partnered with payment orchestration platform APEXX Global. Following this announcement, APEXX Connect aimed to integrate Klarna across all of its markets around the world. The collaboration also improved the manner in which APEXX’s list of merchants and traders reduced their overall transaction costs, increased their sales, as well as accessed Klarna’s widespread client and user base.

The strategic deal also aimed to open up the travel sector for Klarna. According to the press release, APEXX Connect will also be made available in over 50 markets around the globe.

In July 2023, Klarna partnered with UK-based luxury store Liberty to offer payment flexibility. This partnership aimed to to assist Liberty’s customers with saving time and money and worrying less, enabling them to shop smarter by leveraging Klarna’s interest-free payment options and managing their spending through the Klarna app. The announcement came as data from Klarna showcased that most customers (42%) have a preference towards using Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) instead of a credit card (33%) when purchasing pricier items.

