Klarna, Knomo to drive online sales

The ecommerce company’s technology enables customers to buy products from the UK-based retailer by entering their email and delivery address, without having to fill-out log-in information and card details. The partnership also gives eligible customers 14 days to pay for their purchases.

Klarna is a Swedish ecommerce company, founded in 2005 in Stockholm, which provides payment services for online storefronts. Currently, it has 60 million customers, serving over 70,000 merchants across the world. Their core service is to assume stores claims for payments and handle customer payments.