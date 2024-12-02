Klarna joins Shopify Plus Partner Program

This integration will allow merchants in Germany, the UK, and the US to easily implement Klarna’s payment suite and offer a streamlined customer experience, thereby unlocking additional growth potential.

With Klarna’s payment solutions and through the Shopify Plus Technology Partner Program, merchants will have additional support and access to APIs to enable better customisation and provide personalised shopping experiences for customers. Klarna’s payment methods will allow customers to choose when and how to pay for a purchase, thus creating an overall upgraded shopping experience for them.

The solution aims to increase conversion rates, average order value, and drive customer loyalty for the merchants. Klarna also assumes responsibility for managing credit and fraud risks, allowing merchants to receive payment for the orders regardless of when the customer chooses to settle the payment.