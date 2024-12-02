Klarna integrates pay later solution for QUIZ customers

The pay later solution allows shoppers to try their items before having to part with any money. The aim is to give consumers reassurance that items are exactly what they want and need, without having to part with large amounts of money upfront or wait for lengthy refunds. Shoppers then have 30 days to pay for their items interest and fee-free, or return some.

Earlier in May 2019, Alipay, Adyen, and Klarna have partnered to allow shoppers at AliExpress to use Klarna`s Pay later solution.

