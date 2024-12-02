Klarna, H&M introduce new payment solution in the UK

Together with Klarna, H&M has now introduced a new payment solution in the UK, enabling a streamlined checkout for customers across all channels. With Pay Later, fashion fans who are members of H&M’s loyalty programme are offered the possibility to shop now and pay later both online and in stores using the H&M app. Invoices are handled within the H&M app, where customers can decide how and when they want to pay.

H&M and Klarna plan to launch the new payment solution in a total of eight markets during 2019, with more markets to follow in 2020. As part of the partnership, H&M and Klarna will continue to develop payment solutions.

