Klarna goes live in Romania with its 'Pay in 3' offering

According to Klarna’s consumer research, 45% of Romanians prefer an interest-free, Buy Now, Pay Later service for their more expensive purchases, while 54% of Romanians using the internet think that new technology encourages improvement in the financial industry, through more transparent and fair services.











More focus on Central and Eastern European markets

Starting with this announcement, Romanians can access the interest-free Pay-in-3 solution, alongside the Klarna app, both

of which guarantee fast, secure, and effortless payments. Since 2021, Klarna has been expanding its presence in Central and Eastern Europe, with local and international brands integrating Klarna's flexible payment options. This integration has further boosted Klarna's roster of over 500,000 retailer partners worldwide. All of this is possible due to the company’s offer of alternative payment solutions, such as Pay-in-3, which allows the end user to split their payment into 3 interest-free instalments and enables merchants to offer flexible payment options to their clients.





Increasing customer conversions

Amongst the brands already available through the Klarna platform are: ABOUT YOU, Tommy Hilfiger, BSB Fashion, Zoot, Footshop, with more launching in the near future. Companies interested in joining Klarna can expect to meet new shoppers:

2 out of 3 Klarna users are millennials or Gen Z;

1 out of 6 orders completed with Klarna are made by new customers of the brands;

Active shoppers: 85% of Romanians who use the internet, shop online at least once a month.

Klarna’s officials said their objective is to offer both businesses and their customers a smooth shopping experience. From browsing to owning, they deliver more than is expected of a payment service and go the extra mile for users. Most of all, the Pay-in-3 solution is the first brick in the foundation they’re laying down in Romania - a foundation on which they hope to build strong, long-lasting relationships with their merchant partners, as well as provide a great experience for customers.





How does the offer work?

With the ‘Pay in 3’ solution, consumers who choose Klarna at checkout are able to split their purchases into three interest-free payments paid every 30 days from the time of purchase. This way, consumers can spread the cost of their purchases evenly and receive the product before they pay the full amount. The monthly payments are simply charged to the consumer’s regular debit card.

Similarly, Romanian consumers can ‘Pay in 3’ at integrated retail partners using the Klarna App. With over 25 million monthly active users globally, the Klarna App unites a broad range of features that make the entire shopping journey easier and more enjoyable, while driving high-intent shoppers to Klarna’s retail partners.

For more information about Klarna, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.