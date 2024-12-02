Klarna files registration statement for proposed IPO





Following this announcement, the number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The company has applied to list its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol `KLAR'.

According to the official press release, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, and Morgan Stanley are set to be acting as joint book-running managers, with BofA Securities, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities, SOCIETE GENERALE, and UBS Investment Bank acting as bookrunners. In addition, BNP Paribas, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, Nordea Bank Abp, Rothschild & Co, Wedbush Securities, and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance will act as co-managers for the proposed offering as well.











More information on Klarna’s file registration statement for the proposed IPO

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, which forms a part of the overall Registration Statement. Copies of the Registration Statement and the preliminary prospectus included and relating to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website. At the same time, the Registration Statement has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. In addition, these securities may not be sold, nor may the offers to buy it be accepted, prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective.

At the moment, the offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when it may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the initiative. The company announced its plans to file for a USD 1 billion IPO at the beginning of March 2025. In addition, Klarna then targeted a valuation of over USD 15 billion in the New York Stock Exchange listing as well.



For more information about Klarna, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.

