Klarna has expanded its integration with Zoom to Canada, offering flexible payment options for Zoom Workplace subscriptions.

As of October 2026, customers in Canada can pay for Zoom Workplace subscriptions using Klarna, either in full or in four interest-free instalments. The rollout builds on an existing arrangement between the two companies, which is already live in the US, the UK, and Europe, and adds Canada to the markets covered by the integration.

Because Zoom Workplace is sold on a subscription basis, the expansion places Klarna’s payment options within recurring software purchases rather than one-off retail transactions. This reflects the broader use of instalment-based payment methods beyond traditional ecommerce checkouts.

Subscriptions as a focus for flexible payments

According to Klarna, the expansion responds to growing demand for flexible payments in subscription models, a market the company expects to reach USD 1.44 trillion by 2030. Klarna also frames the Canadian launch as part of a wider effort to strengthen its relationships with large global platforms.

For example, recently, in October 2026, Klarna established an agreement with Fiserv’s Commerce Hub, which allows US, Canada, and UK merchants to provide Klarna’s payment options for their customers, both for in-store and online checkout.

Another collaboration that places Klarna’s payment service to international reach is the one with Solidgate, a payment orchestration platform for global scale. This partnership offered Klarna a channel into Solidgate’s merchant portfolio of over 500 businesses.

Steven Clarke, Head of Klarna Canada, described the Canadian launch as a logical continuation of the company’s relationship with Zoom. Clarke added that it allows more people to use Klarna to manage a tool they use daily while choosing the payment method that suits them. In addition, Alex Doroftei, Head of Global Payments & Fraud at Zoom, said the agreement proved reliable during the earlier rollouts and that Zoom aims to offer customers in Canada the same experience.

Klarna’s network and reach

Klarna, which describes itself as an everyday finance network, reports more than 120 million active users worldwide and 3.8 million transactions per day. More than 1.2 million retailers use Klarna’s services, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy’s, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike, and Airbnb. The company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KLAR.