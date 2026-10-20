NewsPayments

Klarna joins Fiserv’s Commerce Hub after Clover rollout in the US

SA

Sinziana Albu

20 Oct 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
partnershippoint-of-sale paymentspaymentsPOSinstalment payments
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World

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