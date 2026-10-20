Klarna will be available for the first time on Commerce Hub, the enterprise commerce platform operated by Fiserv. Under the agreement, merchants in the US, Canada, the UK, and select European markets will be able to offer Klarna at both in-store and online checkout.

From small businesses to enterprise merchants

The two integrations place Klarna across both ends of Fiserv’s merchant base. Clover serves small businesses, while Commerce Hub is aimed at enterprise merchants operating across several channels and markets. The Clover deployment is limited to physical retail in the US. The Commerce Hub agreement extends across four regions and covers both physical and digital checkout.

Through the integration, consumers at participating merchants will be able to choose between three payment methods. In addition, they can pay in full immediately, pay within 30 days, or split purchases into interest-free instalments. According to Klarna, a new credit decision is made on every transaction.

David Sykes, Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna, said the company is expanding its presence in physical retail. He also added that the deeper integration with Commerce Hub allows Klarna to support merchants across sales channels.

Distribution partnerships as a growth route

Klarna, listed on the NYSE, describes the agreement as a step in its strategy of building distribution partnerships to grow its network. The company is integrating through an established merchant platform rather than signing individual merchants one at a time. This gives the company access to retailers that already process payments through Fiserv’s infrastructure.

Fiserv, listed on NASDAQ, presents the expanded partnership as part of an effort to give merchants a consistent payment experience across channels. Sanjay Saraf, Chief Product Officer, Merchant Solutions, Fiserv, noted that consumers expect flexibility wherever they shop. The official said that offering Klarna through both Clover and Commerce Hub is intended to widen payment choice for businesses, connect their in-store and digital operations, and support growth and customer loyalty.

Implications for merchants and the payments ecosystem

For enterprise merchants already using Commerce Hub, the agreement means Klarna’s payment options can be offered across physical and online channels through a single provider relationship. This applies in all four regions covered by the deal. For Klarna, the combined Clover and Commerce Hub integrations increase its reach in point-of-sale environments, an area the company has identified as a priority for expansion.

The partnership also reflects how acquirers and merchant platforms are increasingly serving as distribution channels for alternative payment methods. Embedding these options at the platform level allows providers such as Klarna to scale across merchant segments without separate integration work for each retailer.