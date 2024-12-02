Klarna expands partnership with Mothercare

Following the partnership, Klarna’s payment options are available online for Mothercare shoppers for the first time. Now, parents have the option to pay for items later or in instalments.

The announcement comes as Klarna continues to grow in the UK and globally, with Mothercare joining Klarna’s list of partners. The mother and baby specialist is also one of the first to offer the in-store solutions, which launched earlier in 2019.

Klarna’s payment options are designed to streamline the customer experience and drive customer acquisition for Mothercare and retailers alike, as they focus on future growth and expansion.

Earlier in 2019, H&M has announced the launch of a unique payment solution developed in collaboration with Klarna for customers in the UK. For more information about Klarna, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.