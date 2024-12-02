



Initially, Klarna and Worldpay partnered in December 2017 to launch invoice and credit-based payments in Europe. The two companies focused on allowing Worldpay’s customers trading in Austria, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the UK, and wanting to accept payments on invoices or instalments to leverage Klarna’s invoice and credit-based payments from Worldpay.











More payment choices for merchants

Now, Klarna and Worldpay expanded their collaboration, enabling the former to become a network of choice provided as a default payment method for Worldpay’s merchants worldwide, together with traditional card payments. Considering that consumers continue to prefer new payment methods that fit their spending habits, Klarna works towards making its services available at every checkout. By partnering with Worldpay, the company intends to advance its mission and convert itself from an alternative payment option added at the request of a retailer to a default method which merchants expect.

Moreover, Klarna focuses on equipping consumers with several options to pay, including immediate payments, short-term, interest-free Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL), and long-term financing. When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Klarna underlined that the collaboration with Worldpay assists their company in making its payment solutions available globally and becoming the default method for retailers. Additionally, Worldpay’s officials mentioned that teaming up with Klarna underlines their company’s allegiance to offering merchants tools that can create optimised and augmented payment experiences. The two companies intend to focus on meeting the needs, demands, and preferences of merchants and consumers while staying compliant with regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.

The expansion of its partnership with Worldpay comes shortly after Klarna introduced its Gift Card Store for customers and clients across the UK. This enabled Klarna to enter the region’s GBP 7 billion gift card market. To launch the Klarna Gift Card Store in the UK, the company joined forces with Blackhawk Network (BHN), a global branded payments provider.

