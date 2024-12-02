Klarna enters agreement with ekmPowershop

Using Klarna, consumers visiting an ekmPowershop store can complete purchases without entering card details and mobile shoppers can experience one-click purchases. Shoppers will also benefit from Klarna’s ‘buy-now, pay-later’ option, meaning they will be able to receive their goods and pay 14 days later. Founded in 2002, ekmPowershop is an ecommerce provider. Now available in six countries, the platform has helped over 30,000 businesses, large and small, to create online shops.

Klarna offers payment solutions such as a one-click purchase option for a range of online storefronts across Europe and did USD 200 million in revenue in 2013. It has 15 million users and 15,000 merchants in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands and Austria. The company has raised USD 250 million in funding from investors including Sequoia Capital, DST and General Atlantic.