Klarna enables instalment payments for Airbnb's guests

Guests in the US and Canada can now apply to pay for stays in four interest-free instalments over six weeks, and for bookings over USD 500, guests in the US can apply to pay monthly. More markets will be added throughout 2023.











Klarna’s executives said they're happy to team up with Airbnb and bring their flexible services to travellers all over the world. They know that one of the top requests from Airbnb guests was more options to pay for their stays, so they're pleased to offer interest free payment options and support their mission to create a world where anyone can belong anywhere.

84% of consumers indicated they were more likely to use an instalment option such as ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ (BNPL) to pay for their trip, according to Payments Journal. This is further evidence of BNPL’s growing popularity in the US, as Klarna sees more than 7 million monthly active app users and 34 million consumers across North America. Airbnb is one of the latest retailers to join Klarna’s network of 500,000 partners globally as the company expands into the travel and experiences sector.





More news from Klarna

In April 2023, Klarna has announced new features and updates that aim to give users a more personalised shopping experience.

The new features, which are being rolled out in select regions such as the US, the UK, and Germany, come as the Swedish fintech company continues to shift its focus away from just being a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform and more toward becoming an overall shopping destination for its 150 million users.

Among the new features are Ask Klarna, a personal shopping assistant that allows customers to interact with actual fashion experts; Creator Shops, a customised storefront for content producers; an AI-powered discovery shopping feed; and resale functionality.

The company has also recently released a revamped user interface for its app. The Klarna app will now have the following new tabs: Shop, Purchases, In-Store, Budget, and You. The business expects that the upgrade would help users find new goods and better manage their purchasing histories.





What does Klarna do?

Since 2005 Klarna has been on a mission to accelerate commerce with consumer needs at the heart of it. With over 150 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna’s fair, sustainable payment and AI-powered shopping solutions are revolutionising the way people shop and pay online, enabling consumers to shop smarter with greater confidence and convenience. More than 500,000 global retailers integrate Klarna’s innovative technology and marketing solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy’s, Ikea, Expedia Group, and Nike.