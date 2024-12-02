Klarna Creator launches to boost influencer marketing

Klarna’s creator platform enables more than 500,000 vetted creators’ access to known brands and retailers, with retailers on the app having the option of direct messaging a creator they want to partner with and send them products for content. Additionally, it has a tracking feature for watching sales and commissions and the app is available for desktops, iOS devices, and Android devices.

This announcement follows the company’s hopes in moving past being only a payment platform, to being a place where consumers search and discover, influencers create content, and retailers promote their products. Company officials have stated that this product release is set to strengthen their position as a shopping utility for consumers and a growth partner for retailers, while simultaneously setting the groundwork for a shopping era with commerce being condensed into a single point.

Separate to the creator platform announcement, the company also stated that the Klarna platform was rolled out to the US and has new features and updates that include shoppable video content, a new search and discovery tool, as well as a donations’ feature and an upgraded CO2 emissions tracker.











Klarna’s updates and what they entail

One of the most significant features out of the newly implemented ones is the ‘Watch and shop’ widget, which enables consumers to access Klarna for video content tailored specifically for shopping and discovering well-known brands’ products. According to information provided by Klarna in the 2022 Holiday report, video content is favoured when shopping online by 65% of Gen Z, with shoppers using video-based platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. Seventy cosmetics brands use the ‘Watch and shop’ feature at launch, such as Haus Labs By Lady Gaga, e.l.f. Cosmetics, and Keys Soulcare, to name a few, having videos on the app that range from unboxings and tutorials to reviews. Consumers can also save videos of liked brands, or they can add them to their wishlists.

The search and compare tool enable consumers to look up products on sale, the lowest prices, rankings, ratings, options for shipping, as well as what products are in stock. In addition, automated coupons can be used by customers at checkout to save on expenses.

Furthermore, Klarna’s sustainability efforts are expanded with the introduction of the upgraded CO2 emissions tracker, which displays emissions from more than 50 million products, and a new donations’ feature that can be used by consumers who wish to donate products to high-impact organisations.

Klarna’s flexible payment platform is used by over 150 million consumers globally, who have the option of shopping from 450,000 retailers on the app and of paying either immediately, later, or over time, in instalments.