Tailored gifts based on customer preferences

By partnering with Nift, Klarna can further support its customers in making purchases by providing them with gifts that introduce them to new brands, products, and services specifically curated for them.

Furthermore, when Klarna thanks its customers with a gift, Nift’s AI-enabled platform matches each recipient with options based on their preferences and interests. With these gifts, users can discover and try products from brands in Nift’s merchant network, including Chewy, Fabletics, HelloFresh, Laura Geller, NatureMade, Quince, and SiriusXM. When it comes to brands in Nift’s ecosystem, the move enables them to acquire customers through a cost-effective model that scales demand for their offering, as well as repeat purchases.

The collaboration between Klarna and Nift focuses on addressing the scaling need brought up by retail, payments, streaming, and fitness platforms for nonintrusive ways to engage customers. Considering that the ROI on traditional advertising declines and consumers tend to ignore irrelevant ads, consumer-facing platforms are centring their efforts on developing more positive customer experiences, which, in turn, can lead to increased revenue.

According to Klarna, since working with Nift, the company reported significant results, including a 30% click-through rate and a 40% gift activation rate in the US. Currently, these gift offers are available to Klarna shoppers in the US and the UK. By facilitating tailored gifts at key moments in the user journey, the company aims to create a more rewarding experience intended to make customers feel more valued.