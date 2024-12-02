Klarna Checkout launched in Germany

Klarna Checkout enables merchants to separate order confirmation and actual payment and is assumed to drive conversion rates by preventing consumers to abandon their shopping carts due to payment issues because the purchase is completed before the payment method is chosen. If a specific method is not selected, the default choice is Klarna Invoice.

Merchants offering Klarna Checkout as payment option allow their consumers to first confirm the order and, secondly, pay by using their favourite payment method. Consumers can pay by using credit card, debit card and Klarna Invoice.

According to Klarna’s Blog, the Klarna Checkout for the German market will support popular online payment methods in Germany, like SOFORT and Lastschrift.

Klarna has built a Klarna Checkout, especially for the German online market and one that is optimised for mobile devices. While currently nearly 20% of all ecommerce traffic comes from shoppers using mobile, conversion is still 60% lower than those using desktops. Klarna checkout is already available in Norway, Finland and Sweden.

One of the first Klarna Checkout merchants in Germany are the online marketplace Hitmeister.de, the fashion retailer Stylepit.de, and the online pharmacy Apotheke.de. Klarna Checkout will become available in other European ecommerce markets later in 2014.