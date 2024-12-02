Klarna Checkout accepts American Express cards

This partnership is made possible by Klarna’s checkout solution which allows for continuous improvement of the checkout, mynewsdesk.com reports. When retailers sign up with Klarna Checkout, they do so through one integration.

From there, Klarna makes all necessary changes with no additional integration or contract changes and can add payment methods in real-time. Klarna has enabled SafeKey 3D secure for American Express transactions. By removing friction from the buying process, Klarna’s solution delivers increases in conversion, especially on mobile devices.

Klarna’s 35 million users make 50% of purchases in Klarna’s checkout solution on mobile devices and retailers see considerable increases in conversion. In 2014, Klarna partnered SOFORT and formed Klarna Group, an European alternative payment provider. Klarna Group has more than 1200 employees and is active on 18 markets. It serves 35 million consumers and work with 50 000 merchants.