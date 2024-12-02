Klarna, boohoo expand partnership for new payment options in US and UK

US online shoppers at boohoo group’s four brands – boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, and Nasty Gal – can benefit from Klarna’s flexible Pay in 4 payment option.

Later in 2019, UK customers will have access to Klarna’s Pay in 3, ensuring they can buy their favourite clothes, shoes, accessories, and beauty products in interest and fee-free instalments.

This follows Klarna and boohoo group’s partnership across Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland, and will help support the brand’s global growth. With a focus on streamlining every part of the shopping experience for their customers, boohoo group aims to make shopping more convenient for their customers.

For more information about Klarna, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.