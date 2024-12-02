Klarna, BigCommerce expand partnership globally

The expansion of the agreement will allow BigCommerce merchants in the UK, the DACH region, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Finland to integrate all of Klarna’s pay later options, including Pay Later and Slice It.

As the press release further states, the American recording studio gear retailer, ZenPro Audio, integrated Klarna through BigCommerce in early 2017, allowing consumers to pay with low interest financing for their big-ticket products.

