Klarna, ASOS extend partnership with new instalments option

ASOS will be offering customers in the UK the option to pay in 3 monthly instalments, completely interest and fee-free. Adding to the existing option of Pay later in 30 days first introduced in 2017.

With Klarna’s Pay in 3, the first payment is made at the point of purchase via either a debit or credit card; the final two payments are then automatically scheduled to align with UK customers monthly pay cycle at 30 and 60 days respectively.

Shoppers will also be able to spread the cost of larger purchases more easily into three manageable instalments.