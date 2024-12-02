Klarna announces the pilot launch of the Klarna Card in partnership with Visa





Following this announcement, the Klarna Card was developed in order to provide customers with more choice and control at several merchants and businesses around the world, both online and in-store.

In addition, the card will be powered by Visa Flexible Credential and packed with Klarna’s secure and efficient suite of products, including Pay in 4 and Pay Later. Both Visa and Klarna will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Klarna Card’s launch in partnership with Visa

According to the official announcement, the partnership will allow customers to pay immediately or choose interest-free options in order to pay over time for both online and in-store purchases. In addition, users will have the possibility to pay up front in debit mode or activate Klarna’s installments in order to access its benefits. Credit holders will be allowed to select paid tiers that layer in cash back and merchant discounts as well.

At the same time, Klarna is also currently trialling the debit card in the region of the US region, before making the overall rollout for customers and businesses in other geographical areas such as Europe, later in 2025. The launch will focus on the shared commitment to develop a single card that can include the benefits of debit, credit, and installments services on demand.