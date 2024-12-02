Klarna and Sainsbury join forces

As per the official announcement, shoppers will be able to choose from Klarna’s three interest free payments; pay immediately and in full with Pay Now, pay in 30 days with Pay Later or over three equal installments with Pay in 3.

Officials from Klarna said that more than 20 million people in Britian already use Klarna. Now they have the ability to enjoy Klarna's flexible payment options at more of the stores they shop at. Argos, Habitat, and TU are known for reliability and value in Britian, making Klarna’s interest-free payment solutions a seamless fit.











Klarna offers fair, sustainable payment and shopping solutions. Klarna’s credit products offer an alternative to traditional credit, with zero interest. The company conducts robust eligibility checks to ensure it only lends to those who are able to pay back, which is why 99% of its lending is repaid. More and more consumers are seeing the benefit of interest free buy now pay later, with total UK BNPL spend to amount to GBP 30 billion in 2024.





Other recent news from Klarna



In May 2024, Klarna had expanded in Slovakia with the Pay in 3 service. Leveraging artificial intelligence, Klarna's payment and shopping service would be available to Slovak customers through the Klarna application and at integrated retail partners' online stores. Pay in 3 allows consumers to split their purchases into three interest-free payments, with the initial instalment paid upfront and subsequent instalments billed every 30 days. This feature enables consumers to manage their expenses more evenly while receiving their goods before completing the full payment.



