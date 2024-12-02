Klarna and Global-e expand partnership to Canada

Through this partnership, merchants selling to Canada via Global-e’s cross-border ecommerce platform, including brands such as Reformation, SKIMS, Fenty Beauty, Rimowa, Versace, Marc Jacobs, and Marks & Spencer, can now offer consumers flexible payment options.

Officials from Klarna stated that consumers worldwide are demanding smarter ways to pay, and this sentiment also extends to Canada, where, according to their research, at least half of shoppers between the ages of 25 and 56 look for flexible payment options at checkout.

Global-e's international merchant network can now offer Klarna across 15 markets including Canada, the US, France, Spain, Italy, the UK, Australia, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Belgium, and Austria, to further augment their offering of a localised online shopping experience.

Global-e's end-to-end, localised cross-border ecommerce platform allows merchants to tailor the online shopping experience to the preferences and behaviours of shoppers in different markets to increase online sales and conversions. This includes local pricing in more than 100 currencies, a localised checkout experience supported in over 30 languages, express shipping at low rates, including various propositions such as free shipping over a specified threshold, a transparent returns process, and a guaranteed landed cost of their purchase.