Klarna adds loyalty and in-store payment elements to its UK offering

This allows app users to store and access their physical loyalty cards as digital versions, removing the need to carry plastic equivalents while shopping in-store. In addition, Klarna launched its new in-store payment feature ‘Digital Cards’, enabling UK consumers to pay for any purchase in three, interest-free instalments in the physical stores of participating retailers.

In a recent Klarna survey, nearly a third (30%) of UK respondents have been put off signing up for a loyalty programme because they didn’t want to carry another card. In addition, nearly half (48%) of British consumers do not carry all of their loyalty cards with them while out shopping, meaning they regularly miss out on rewards when shopping in-store.

Supported by Klarna’s acquisition of mobile wallet provider Stocard in 2021, the new Loyalty Card feature in the Klarna App solves this by enabling consumers to store all of their physical loyalty cards as digital versions in one place. Now, shoppers can access any of their cards directly in the Klarna App and not miss out on loyalty points or perks again. At the checkout, the card’s digital barcode stored in the app can be scanned in the same way a physical card would be scanned. The feature supports over 400 reward programs in the UK alone, spanning everything from clothing and beauty to technology and groceries.