Klarna acquires PriceRunner

PriceRunner will provide Klarna app with additional features, including rich product discovery, price comparisons, and product reviews to tailor customers’ shopping lists and help them save time and money.

All Klarna’s over 400,000 global retail partners and PriceRunner’s retail partners will benefit from boosted website traffic and optimised marketing opportunities to scale their growth.

Currently, Klarna activates in 45 countries globally and counts for over 147 million active customers. By acquiring PriceRunner, the Swedish BNPL platform aims to become a competitive alternative for retail partners and diminish the sales volume gap between them and retail giants like Amazon, Google, and Facebook.