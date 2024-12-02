Klarna acquires Laybuy in New Zealand





Following this announcement, Klarna has acquired Laybuy’s assets in the region of New Zealand, planning to relaunch the solution for customers in the coming weeks.

In addition, the companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry.











More information on the announcement

Klarna represents a Swedish fintech company that was developed in order to provide online financial services to its customers and partners. The firm also provides payment processing solutions for the ecommerce industry, while managing store claims and client payments as well.

Laybuy, which ceased its operations in the month of June, is expected to make a return in the New Zealand region under Klarna. With Klarna’s extensive expertise and overall global presence, New Zealand clients, businesses, and merchants will have the possibility to benefit from a secure and optimised platform, with improved payment flexibility and user experience.

At the same time, AI-powered payment and shopping solutions and services are set to enhance the way individuals shop and pay, both online and in-store. The company will also continue to give customers the capability to shop with convenience and safety, while also being supported by several retailers around the world. This includes prominent brands and businesses such as Uber, Airbnb, H&M, Sephora, Macy’s, and Nike.

Following this announcement, Klarna will also begin to connect with Laybuy’s customers and clients, while informing them about what’s coming next for the payment provider as well.



For more information about Klarna, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.



