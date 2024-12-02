



The move marks a step in Klap’s technological evolution, enabling it to offer modernised and secure payment processing services while improving operational scalability.











By adopting BPC’s SmartVista platform hosted in the cloud, Klap has fully transitioned to a SaaS model. This transition improves Klap’s ability to handle high transaction volumes with flexibility, while maintaining security standards. The cloud-native solution supports Visa and Mastercard processing and is designed to scale across additional international schemes, including American Express, Maestro, and Unified Payments Interface (UPI).





Merchant services and operational efficiency

Klap is also implementing BPC’s SmartVista Merchant Management and Acquiring modules. These tools allow for centralised product configuration, secure transaction processing, and simpler reconciliation processes. The capabilities provide better visibility and operational efficiency for both Klap and its merchant partners.

Additionally, the platform introduces real-time analytics, configurable fee structures, optimised settlement cycles, and API-based service deployment. These features collectively support faster service delivery and better user experiences for merchants across Chile.





Supporting Chile’s national digital strategy

The technology upgrade comes at a pivotal time for the Chilean payments sector, coinciding with the country’s efforts to implement Chile Digital 2035 – a national strategy aimed at reducing the digital divide and promoting inclusion through robust digital infrastructure. Klap’s infrastructure modernisation aligns with this agenda by facilitating broader access to better digital payment solutions.

Klap has already initiated the migration of its merchant base to the new SmartVista-powered acquiring platform. This development supports the company’s vision of creating a flexible, secure, and scalable digital payments ecosystem. With Visa and Mastercard processing already live, Klap is well-positioned to expand its services further, offering acquiring experiences and contributing to the evolution of Chile’s digital economy.