



With the newly acquired USD 26 million, Klaim aims to further advance its regional expansion while also improving how medical providers access cash flow. At the same time, the capital is set to assist Klaim's commitment to optimising the healthcare financial landscape by accelerating medical insurance claim payments and increasing cash flow for healthcare providers in the MENA region.











Since the start of its operations, Klaim has been focusing its efforts on delivering a payment platform specialising in healthcare. By utilising artificial intelligence and a broad data repository, the company predicts insurance payment behaviours through data analytics and AI models. Through this, Klaim aims to support more efficient healthcare claims processing.





Klaim’s plans with the funding

The capital is set to allow Klaim to further expand its footprint in the UAE, roll out capital in Saudi Arabia, Oman, and other regions, and improve its technology to better serve the needs, demands, and preferences of healthcare providers. To facilitate its advancement into Saudi Arabia, Klaim entered into a collaboration with Tharawat Tuwaiq Financial Company. With this initiative, the latter secured approval and introduced a private healthcare closed-ended financing fund, which intended to augment access to working capital solutions customised to the healthcare sector’s needs and requirements.

Under this initiative, the first transaction is set to happen in March 2025, solidifying Klaim’s commitment to equipping healthcare providers with optimal solutions. The rest of the funds within the programme are projected to be launched in the second half of 2025, offering long-term support for Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector. Commenting on the news, representatives from Klaim underlined that their company is currently focusing on serving enterprise healthcare systems, allowing larger providers and hospital networks to access payments within 24 hours. Moreover, the investment is set to enable Klaim to scale its operations, increase its technological capabilities, and enter partnerships with financial institutions, insurers, and healthcare providers to facilitate digital transformation in the industry.