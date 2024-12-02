KKR to buy German payments group for EUR 600 mln

The private equity group’s offer for the AnaCap-owned business beat interest from Nordic Capital and EQT.

Heidelpay enables its clients to accept online and mobile payments, and is used by more than 30,000 merchants. According to Financial Times, the buyout group hoped to expand the group by adding customers in Germany.

The Heidelpay sale comes two years after AnaCap bought a majority stake in the business for an undisclosed amount. Heidelpay has expanded through its own smaller add-ons, including the acquisition of mPay24 and the purchase of StarTec in 2017.

KKR was involved in another payments deal, the USD 39 billion sale of First Data to Fiserv. KKR was First Data’s largest shareholder, having originally bought the company in 2007.