The transaction involves purchasing the business from S&P Global and CME Group, which each hold a 50% stake through their joint venture. The deal is subject to standard regulatory approvals and closing conditions, with completion anticipated in the second half of 2025.

The sale will result in an equal distribution of proceeds between the two existing owners, in accordance with their ownership split. OSTTRA was formed in 2021 through the joint venture and has since operated as a provider of post-trade processing and optimisation services spanning interest rate, FX, credit, and equity derivatives.

Management continuity and strategic plans

OSTTRA will continue to be led by its current executive team, which includes its co-CEOs, under KKR’s ownership. Representatives from KKR indicated that the firm intends to support OSTTRA’s continued expansion by investing in technology and infrastructure, while maintaining its role in the financial market’s post-trade ecosystem.

KKR plans to implement an equity ownership programme for OSTTRA’s workforce of nearly 1,500 employees following the close of the transaction. This approach, which KKR has previously applied across its portfolio, is designed to promote long-term engagement through shared equity participation.

Officials from S&P Global and CME Group described the venture’s past performance as positive and expressed confidence that the new ownership structure would enable further scaling of OSTTRA’s operations. A representative from CME Group noted the company's contribution to OSTTRA’s development, while a spokesperson from S&P Global referred to the sale as consistent with wider efforts to refine the company’s portfolio strategy.

A representative from OSTTRA's executive team commented that the backing from KKR would allow the company to push forward with its ongoing strategic objectives, particularly in expanding its global footprint and developing further post-trade capabilities.

KKR is funding the transaction primarily through its North American private equity strategy. Additional financial terms of the deal were not publicly disclosed.