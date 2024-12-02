Kiwi.com to streamline the payment experience with SafeCharge

Kiwi.com can now accept payments from travellers anywhere in the world. Moreover, the collaboration will enable Kiwi.com to provide a streamlined payment experience for travellers worldwide and to accept a full range of traditional and alternative payment methods.

Due to its direct connections to major card schemes as well as to over 150 local payment methods, SafeCharge drives higher payment conversions by offering Kiwi.com customers their preferred payment methods.

Moreover, SafeCharge will be providing local and international payment processing services under one roof, enabling Kiwi.com to manage its global transaction flows. By providing a streamlined checkout experience, Kiwi.com aims to increase conversion rates and scale up internationally.

