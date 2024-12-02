Kiwibank rolls out mobile payment solution

The solution is a mobile payment app and device combo that will enable businesses to take card payments from their customers. It is available on the App Store and Google Play, and is aimed at enabling businesses to take Visa, Mastercard and EFTPOS card payments by either tapping, inserting or swiping the customer’s card.

QuickPay’s in-built product catalogue feature allows businesses to create and maintain an online product catalogue, providing access to all of their products and services, and calculates the purchase total when taking a payment. They can generate digital quotes, invoices and receipts and email them direct to their customers.

The solution is targeted also for the traditional ‘mobile’ business customer who require a mobile payment solution that includes tradespeople, onsite service providers, niche retailers, clubs and societies.