Kiwibank introduces Apple Pay





By providing Apple Pay, the bank focuses on offering a safer, more secure, and private method of payment, helping customers make daily transactions simpler and user-oriented while leveraging the capabilities of the iPhone to protect every transaction. As per the information detailed in the press release, Apple Pay is available to Kiwibank’s customers who have an eligible Visa debit or credit card. To start using the solution, customers need to double-click and hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment terminal to conduct a contactless payment. As Apple Pay purchases are authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID, or device passcode, and a one-time dynamic security code, the security of transactions is increased.











Apple Pay’s capabilities and features

According to Kiwibank’s officials, the decision to offer Apple Pay is based on customer demand, with the bank’s users confirming that the feature would be beneficial for their lives. Kiwibank also observed the strong need for contactless payments and decided to introduce Apple Pay to make transactions simpler, especially in time for the holiday shopping season. In addition to the ability to be used on iPhone and Apple Watch, the feature is available on iPad and Mac, providing the possibility to make faster and more convenient purchases in apps or on the web in Safari without being required to create accounts or repeatedly typing in shipping and billing details.



Security and privacy are significant elements of Apple Pay, as actual card numbers are not stored on the device or Apple servers when customers use a card with Apple Pay. Apple assigns, encrypts, and stores a unique Device Account Number in the Secure Element, a certified chip developed to store the payment details safely on the device. Furthermore, Kiwibank customers who choose to use Apple Pay can set it up from their iPhone by opening the Wallet app and following the steps to add their credit or debit Visa cards. Once the cards are attached to the iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac, customers can start using Apple Pay on any of those devices immediately. The bank also mentioned that rewards and benefits will still be offered to its customers with Visa cards.





