Kittrell Paycard to offer InstantWage solution to all its payroll cards

InstantWage is a new feature that allows cardholders to transfer a portion of their earned but unpaid wages to their payroll card so they no longer have to wait until payday. The feature will be available to all members of Kittrell Paycard’s network of staffing company clients.

The pain of employee financial stress isn’t felt by just employees. It also substantially impacts the employer and their bottom-line. Research has proven that cash-strapped employees get less done, call out sick more often and are more likely to look for another job.