Kippa offers SMEs in Africa a new digital payment product

Kippa Payments, which will be available to access within the existing Kippa app, is the second product launched by the firm since it was founded in June 2021. Customers will now be able to send transfers and payments for bills, as well as products and invoices to customers, contained with embedded payment links for a small processing fee.

This latest digital product can automatically detect, record, synchronise and therefore validate users’ business data, which was previously self-recorded by merchants on the app. Kippa has ensured that Kippa Payments is easy to use, mimicking the WhatsApp app used by its customers.

Kippa’s products are available for any business, with its current target audience being SMEs in Nigeria who wish to simplify their business management needs through digital solutions, as well as send and receive money. Kippa’s first product is a mobile bookkeeping solution which helps merchants to run their business processes, manage inventory, invoicing, and debt management on the Kippa app.

Kippa also provides a business registration service ‘Kippa Start’, which allows informal business owners in Nigeria to register their business within 72 hours at low cost, including free legal consultation. Kippa Start was launched to help bridge the gap between Nigeria’s formally registered and informal number of businesses, where fewer than 80,000 out of Nigeria’s 47 million SMEs per year formally register their business, often due to high costs and the complexity of the process, according to the press release.