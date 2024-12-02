Kinguin partners with Volt to offer Pay by Bank in Europe

Available in France, the Netherlands, Germany, and the UK, Volt's Pay by Bank service enables users to complete their purchases directly from their online banking accounts, with payments pre-filled and requiring just a single tap for approval. Unlike card payments, this method eliminates the need for manual data entry, reducing the risk of errors or compromised information.





Research by Juniper projects that Open Banking payments will reach a transaction value of USD 330 billion by 2027, a significant increase from USD 57 billion in 2023. Additionally, this partnership reinforces the natural fit between real-time Open Banking payments and the gaming industry, where speed and security are highly valued. As per the announcement, with Pay by Bank, Kinguin also benefits from faster settlements, as payments are transferred directly between bank accounts, using SCT and SCT Inst networks in Europe and Faster Payments in the UK for immediate processing.

About Volt

Volt is building the global infrastructure for real-time payments. Its payment network is the first to unite domestic account-to-account schemes to a single interoperable standard. Scaling and enterprise businesses use it to accept real-time payments, initiate payouts and manage funds.





About Kinguin

Kinguin is a global gaming company aspiring to become the world’s most open digital entertainment playground. It started as a small ecommerce store in 2009, and over the years has grown to become a marketplace for video games, with over 18 million customers worldwide. Its marketplace is one of the largest for verified video games, software licences and other digital assets.