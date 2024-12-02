Kinguin, Fortumo to launch direct carrier billing in Sweden

Gamers in Sweden can now purchase games from Kinguin and charge the payments to their mobile operator bill. This payment method is available to all subscribers of the mobile operators Telia, Tele2, Telenor, and 3.

Carrier billing allows any mobile device owner to charge payments to their monthly phone bill or deduct the payment from their prepaid SIM card. Instead of entering personal information about themselves and their card, users can confirm each payment with a PIN code sent to their device.

Kinguin used their existing integration with Fortumo’s Hosted DCB payment product to launch carrier billing for consumers in Sweden. Fortumo manages the compliance, localisation of checkout flows, and relations with mobile operators on behalf of all merchants using the solution. Earlier in 2019, Fortumo and OLX Poland (part of OLX Group) have announced a direct carrier billing partnership.