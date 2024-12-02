Kinguin & Play Poland launch direct carrier billing with Fortumo

More than 15 million Play subscribers can now purchase digital games, in-game content and software from Kinguin’s marketplace by charging the payments to their mobile phone bill.

Kinguin customers can use direct carrier billing to pay for digital content by selecting the product and entering their phone number. After, they will have to confirm the payments through a PIN code.

Customers do not need to sign up for any additional accounts or enter their personal information to pay through Fortumo. Instead, the fee is charged to their mobile phone bill which means even those people without a bank account are able to make payments.

According to Fortumo’s Central & Eastern European market report, in Poland, only 16% of people have a credit card to make online payments, while smartphone ownership is already at 70%. This means most people accessing online content have no way to pay for it. Carrier billing resolves this challenge by allowing any phone owner (both prepaid and postpaid) to charge online payments to their phone bill.