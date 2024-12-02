Kill Bill integrates Adyen through Wovenware's plugin

The new integration to the Kill Bill platform enables more options for payments and processing of credit/debit cards, ACH, PayPal, Venmo, and other payment methods.

Kill Bill’s company officials stated that leveraging the plugin that Wovenware created to integrate Kill Bill with Adyen, Kill Bill users now have access to an end-to-end payments solution. Wovenware’s expertise in expanding the reach of the Kill Bill platform to new users reaffirms their decision in making the company their plugin partner.

The Kill Bill code is free, and its architecture is highly modularised, which gives users the freedom to customise it to their own business needs. Kill Bill users can implement the plugin to provide more payment solutions to their customers. Organisations with limited IT resources can work with Wovenware for turnkey customisation.

In 2021, Kill Bill and Wovenware announced a partnership to streamline the development of new plugins for the Kill Bill open-source platform. The partnership enables companies to optimise the capabilities of the Kill Bill platform to better meet their customers’ payment needs.

For more information about Adyen, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.