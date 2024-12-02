Kili Technology launches mPOS solution-on-a-chip

This new line of processors and supporting firmware enable designers to bring to market certifiable mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) terminals that support all modes of payment including magnetic stripe, EMV contact (as used in smart cards) and EMV contactless via near field communications (NFC).

Kili Technology is a divestiture of SecureKey, an identity and authentication provider, which initially developed Kilis core technology over the last five years. Kili Technology maintains offices in Canada and the US.