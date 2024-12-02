Kienlongbank rolls out JCB credit card in Vietnam

The cardholders of Kienlongbank-JCB Card can access the JCB acceptance network with about 30 million merchants and enjoy the benefits provided by Kienlongbank.

Moreover, Kienlongbank-JCB Platinum Credit Cardholders will benefit from access to over 73 airport lounges in Japan, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Korea, Thailand and Vietnam and 24/7 global support through a free hotline when booking car rental, hotel, restaurant, and golf in Japan.

The new cardholder will be waived issuing fee and annual fee of the first year and for the following years if reach the required minimum spending volume. Starting from 1 September 2018 to 1 December 2018, Kienlongbank will offer gifts to customer who apply for the new card.