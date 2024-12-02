Kickstarter drops Amazon Payments and teams up with Stripe

The move should make things simpler for both creators, who no longer have to create an Amazon Payments business account and wait for approval, and backers, who can pledge money to a project they are interested in with fewer steps.

In addition to driving Kickstarter, Stripe handles purchases on Facebook and Twitter. It helps drive Apple Pay, the smartphone payment system.

Kickstarter says it will start converting projects over to Stripe immediately, and by mid-January the online payment system should be in place for all new projects.