Kibo buys Baynote for B2B2C personalization technology solution improvements

Kibo states that the acquisition bolsters its ecommerce offerings with personalisation tools that enable manufacturers, distributors and retailers to provide their customers with individualised online buying experiences, b2becommerceworld.com reports.

Baynote software offers a data hub that uses historical data and real-time behavior to create a holistic view of the customer across all devices. The technology uses big data and predictive intelligence to create “meaningful one-to-one consumer and buyer profiles,” the companies said in a statement.

The Baynote technology will be integrated with Kibo`s omnichannel commerce platform, which includes ecommerce, order management and mobile point-of-commerce for transactions on mobile devices. Kibo is the result of the combination of three technology companies by Vista Equity Partners.

The private equity firm acquired ecommerce platform provider MarketLive Inc. and Shopatron, an order-fulfillment software firm, for an undisclosed price in early December 2015. Vista also bought mobile point-of-sale vendor Fiverun in January 2016. Fiverun provides software that allows store employees to check customers out on mobile devices, sidestepping lines at cash registers. Vista didn’t disclose financial details of the Fiverun or Baynote acquisitions.