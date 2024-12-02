Khatabook raises USD 25 mln to help SMEs accept online payments

The round was led by GGV Capital, Partners of DST Global, RTP Global, Sequoia India, Tencent, and Y Combinator; the startup has raised USD 29 million to date.

Angel investors including Gokul Rajaram of Square, James Viraldi of TikTok, Aditya Agarwal of Dropbox, Sriram Krishnan, Akshay Kothari of Notion, Amrish Rau of PayU, Anand Chandrasekharan, Deep Nishar of SoftBank, Jitendra Gupta of LazyPay, Kunal Bahl of SnapDeal, and Kunal Shah of CRED also participated.

Khatabook operates an Android app that allows micro, small and medium-sized businesses to keep a digital log of their financial transactions and accept payments online. The app was launched on Google Play Store in December 2019 and supports 11 languages. It was used to process transactions worth more than USD 3 billion in August 2019.