Khalti, Foodmandu to streamline payments for online food delivery

This collaboration will help users make digital payments for food ordered online through Foodmandu app and website. Foodmandu users will get 5% cashback from Khalti on each payment and other offers on digital payment through Khalti.

According to Nepali Telecom, ecommerce and online shopping trend are rapidly growing in Nepal. However, the digital payment scene is yet to take off and Cash-On-Delivery is still the principal method of ecommerce payments.