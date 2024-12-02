KFC US, Ingenico Group to simplify EMV migration

The migration is part of the company’s aim to simplify its path to EMV card acceptance and to offer their customers more payment options.

As part of the solution, customers will be able to pay using all forms of electronic payment, including EMV chip and PIN, EMV chip and sign, magstripe and NFC/contactless. KFC uses a mix of Ingenico Group’s iSC250 and iPP350 smart terminals at the counter and iPP350 smart terminals, providing customers with a payment solution no matter where they choose to pay.

