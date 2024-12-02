KFC unveils plan to drive m-payments in-stores

The business is integrating the feature, developed by UK-based provider of payment solutions for mobile Judo Payments, into its mobile app in the hope customers see it as an easier way to pick up a completed order by automatically paying from the same mobile device that they ordered from.

While KFC has already handed customers a click-and-collect service, the latest addition to its mobile offering is being touted as having more of an impact in-stores. For example, a customer walks into a store with their app open, purchases their food directly from it without having to wait in a queue or pay using cash or card. Functionality includes auto top-up - similar to Oyster cards - so a customer’s balance is kept refreshed.

The fast food chains push comes as Judo receives a GBP 6 million cash injection from investors to expand its business and products in Europe.