KFC China restaurants to accept Alipay mobile payments

Some 700 KFC outlets in Shanghai and Hangzhou, Zhejiang province have already linked up their payment systems to accept the mobile payment solution. All KFC restaurants in the country only accepted cash payments before this collaboration.

Customers are now able to use their unique Alipay QR code or barcode in their Alipay smartphone apps to pay for their orders.

KFC China has set up its own service counter on Alipay Wallet, and customers can access information on KFC deals and promotions via the smartphone app.

Koubei, the joint venture set up by Alibaba and Ant Financial earlier in June 2015 to let consumers order and pay for local services using their smartphone, is also set to work with KFC China and is in discussion with the chain on “further collaborations to upgrade services for customers”.